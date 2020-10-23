Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Sheffield with Thiago

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the midweek after beating Ajax in the Champions League in their own backyard.

Tomorrow, the Reds will face Sheffield United and Klopp will be hoping to get his side back on track in the Premier League after two games without a victory.

The German manager could make several changes in the squad that started vs the Dutch giants in the European Cup.

Matip should be available but I think Fabinho and Gomez should retain their starting central defensive positions. The duo did well vs Ajax and need time to form a solid partnership.

The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson would likely start again in the fullback positions in front of veteran goalie Adrian.

Thiago suffered a knock vs Everton and therefore, he was rested for the game on Wednesday night. The Spanish international could return to start in the midfield with the likes of Henderson and Keita.

In the attacking third, our dynamic trio of Mane, Salah and Firmino were taken off after 60 minutes vs the Eredivisie side, so, they may start against the Blades.

