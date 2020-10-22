Liverpool have means to pay £20million-a-year to sign star – Report

Liverpool continue to be linked with Kylian Mbappe and recent reports coming from France suggest that the Reds can afford to sign the Frenchman.

According to Le Parisien, the 21-year-old is going to cost at least 200 million euros (£180million) and it will be hard for Real Madrid to sign him if the football continues to be played behind closed doors.

News – Report – Liverpool moved in with an offer to sign attacker with £55million clause last summer

The French source claim that Mbappe is seduced by the prospect of playing for Premier League champions. They have the sporting as well as the financial means to meet the demands of the attacker who is earning a salary of 21.6million euros annually (£20million-a-year).

French journalist Julien Laurens recently told talkSPORT that the World Cup winning player is open to joining Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Merseysiders have cleverly done business in the summer transfer window but next time, if the pandemic is still around, will they be able to splash record breaking sums to secure the signing of Mbappe?

At the moment, our record signing is none other than Virgil van Dijk. Back in 2018, the Reds splashed a mammoth fee of £75million (The Guardian) to get his signing done from Southampton.

As mentioned above, Mbappe could cost around £180million, so, the Anfield club would have to break their transfer record by some margin to lure the Les Bleus attacker.

Not only that, Liverpool would have to break their pay structure as well. Currently, our highest grossing player is Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian international earns a salary of £200,000-a-week (The Mail).

On the other hand, Mbappe is earning around £20million-a-year i.e £380,000-a-week. Therefore, signing the former Monaco forward is not going to be easy and if he is paid such a lucrative salary then it might disrupt the harmony among the current crop of stars at Anfield.

Le Parisien claim that clubs like Barca, Chelsea and Juventus are interested in the 36-capped international as well but they are not favored by the player. In your view, should Liverpool break the bank to sign Kylian Mbappe?