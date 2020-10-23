Which Players Would Do Well at Liverpool?

Another year in the Premier League is underway and we can finally see what Liverpool has been working on in their offseason. As The Reds were the top club last season, it’s hard to imagine that there could be any room for improvement.

While there are already so many extraordinarily talented players on this team, no fan would be upset if a few more were brought over. This leaves the question, which players could make a difference in Liverpool? Here are some of the best considerations to keep in mind.

Harry Kane

The young footballer Harry Kane needs no introduction. This is the man that is so revered that there was even a song dedicated to him during the World Cup with lyrics celebrating England’s star striker Although his current contract goes through 2024, there has been a lot of discussion recently about his fate with his current team, Tottenham Hotspur. The football world was electrified with Kane’s admission that he is willing to move to another team soon as he feels he has done everything he can with the club. Of course, Liverpool fans are left wondering if he would be a consideration.

Top league analysts suspect that if the right offer was floated his way, Kane could be enticed to pack his bags and leave. It seems like the perfect storm in some ways, but the question remains over whether Liverpool would make a move to pick him up.

While Kane would make an excellent addition to any team, would they be willing to pay his presumably sky-high price tag? Kane is nearing 200 total goals for Tottenham, an impressive figure to say the least. While there may be some concern about how he would fit into Jurgen Klopp’s scheme, they would be crazy not to give it a shot. There may not be a huge chance of this playing out, but fans can certainly dream.

Kylian Mbappe

Since making his professional debut with Monaco in 2015, Kylian Mbappe has become a recognizable star in the sport of football. Already he has received comparisons to famous players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for his sensational scoring abilities. At this point in his career, Mbappe has a big decision to make.

Though he is 21 years old, Mbappe has captured the attention of major league football fans with his versatility and dynamic playmaking. He has really come into the limelight over his past few seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, but reports have suggested that he is ready to move on and consider other opportunities. This could be a massive opportunity for Liverpool.

Recently, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made no attempt to disguise the fact that he is very interested in signing Mbappe. Of course, he will have to join the long list of clubs that are vying for the young star’s attention. On paper, this could be an incredible move for Liverpool. Mbappe has years ahead of him in which he will presumably become even better.

Sports teams must constantly look to the future if they want to stay competitive, and Mbappe is a player that they could essentially build their next decade around. There are few players in the game today like Mbappe, and though it is certainly not going to be cheap or easy to get him to Liverpool, there is no debating that he would bring this club to an even higher level.

Adama Traore

Adama Traore has been making big news in the football world recently. Sports analysts and media have been buzzing lately with the constant trade rumors that have been surrounding the Wolves winger. The link between Traore and Klopp has been growing for some time, with Klopp singing his praises numerous times. While this would be an excellent time to pick up the 24 year old star athlete, there is certainly no shortage of potential clubs in the mix as well.

Amidst the rumors of a Liverpool signing, Traore has also been in conversation with Barcelona for a trade and his current team, the Wolverhampton Wanderers, for an extension. While it is not certain if he will ever come to Liverpool, Traore could certainly add a lot to this team. His football IQ and synergy with his teammates makes him a good fit almost anywhere. With the talent Liverpool already has, it’s exciting to imagine what could be.