Liverpool expected to move, £40million+ could get signing done in winter – Report

Liverpool need to sign a central defender in the winter transfer window, they are linked with various quality players and one of them is Dayot Upamecano.

Earlier this month, Sport Bild (via Sport Witness) claimed that the Reds are looking to lure the French international next summer when there will be an active release clause of 40 million euros.

However, as per the latest reports going on in the media, with Van Dijk out injured, the stance has now changed and the Anfield club want to sign the 21-year-old in winter.

According to The Sunday World, the Premier League champions are stepping up interest to sign the RB Leipzig defender after making him their top target for the January transfer window.

The British news outlet have claimed that the German club are expecting Liverpool to move in for their defender and it is stated that fee of over £40million could get signing done for Jurgen Klopp.

Upamecano was in fantastic form for the Bundesliga side last term and helped them reach the semi finals of the Champions League. In the quarter final vs Atletico Madrid, he was immense against a top striker like Diego Costa.

The youngster made his debut for the Les Bleus last month and so far, in 3 appearances, he has scored 1 goal for his country.

In the current campaign, the former RB Salzburg player has been solid at the back for Leipzig, who have only conceded 3 goals in 5 league games and are currently on top of the table. At the weekend, Upamecano scored a crucial goal in his team’s victory against Hertha Berlin.

At Anfield, in the absence of Van Dijk and Matip, Fabinho has played in the center back position and in all fairness, the Brazilian international has done brilliantly well in the defense. However, the Samba star is a natural play breaker and a quality deep lying playmaker, who has excelled for us in the DM role.

Therefore, a natural central defender should be lured to improve the situation at the back. Have your say – Should Liverpool splash in excess of £40million to sign Dayot Upamecano in winter?