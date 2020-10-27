Very close – £200,000-a-week star could feature for Liverpool at the weekend

Liverpool’s summer signing Thiago Alcantara has been in and out of the team due to fitness concerns.

He made his debut vs Chelsea as a second half substitute but then contracted the coronavirus and had to miss a few games.

The Spanish star returned after the international break and featured in the Merseyside Derby against Everton but suffered a proper knock from Richarlison’s horror tackle.

The £200,000-a-week star (The Athletic) was absent vs Ajax and also missed the last league game against Sheffield United. Now, LFC have confirmed that the midfielder is very close to returning but he might miss tonight’s Champions League contest vs Midtjylland.

Jurgen Klopp provided an update regarding Thiago, Keita and Matip and stated:

“It’s still what I said last week, we look day by day. It looks like we will need a few more days. For tomorrow night, they probably will not be ready.”

The 29-year-old central midfielder, who trained yesterday, is edging closer to Liverpool return and in a matter of days, he will be back. Therefore, he could feature at the weekend when we face West Ham United at Anfield.

Against the Blades, we clearly missed his creativity in the center of the park and for long periods, found it hard to break their rigid back-line. Thiago’s return will be massive boost for the reigning champions. Hopefully, he’ll start vs the Hammers and help us earn all three points.