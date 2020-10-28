Liverpool prepare to launch attack to sign £180million star in the summer – Report

Liverpool continue to be linked with Kylian Mbappe and it will be interesting to see if the Reds will make an offer to sign him in the summer transfer window next year.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are preparing to launch attack to sign the French international from Paris Saint-Germain next year.

According to L’Equipe, the Premier League champions are sharpening their weapons in order to lure the Les Bleus attacker in the summer.

The well-known French news source have claimed that sporting director of PSG, Leonardo, has got a complicated priority of agreeing a new contract with the 21-year-old star.

The Brazilian legend met with the representatives of Mbappe last week but the former Monaco boy is still stalling on signing a new deal and could leave the club in 2021. His current deal with the Ligue 1 champions will expire in 2022.

L’Equipe claim that PSG are expected to suffer losses worth over €100million due to the financial implications of COVID-19. However, they still want to agree a lucrative new deal with the youngster knowing that he is a major asset.

Will they be able to hold onto him? Only time will tell but Liverpool and Real Madrid could tempt him to move away from France. The question is, can the Reds lure him?

Recently, French journalist told talkSPORT that the 36-capped star could move to Anfield. He stated:

“I think he used the word ‘machine’. I certainly think he will really fancy playing for a club like Liverpool if there was an opportunity there.”

Earlier this month, Le Parisien revealed that minimum, Mbappe is going to cost around €200million i.e. £180million. So, the Merseysiders would have to break the transfer record to secure his signing. Moreover, it must be remembered that he earns a very high salary of €21.6million-a-year at PSG.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming months and will keep you updated.