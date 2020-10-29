Path open for Liverpool to agree deal – Player wants £400,000-a-week

David Alaba’s future has been up in the air for quite some time and the latest reports suggest that Liverpool are interested in hiring his services.

According to Football Insider, the Austrian international is a target for the Anfield club, who have an open path to secure the signing after the latest talks with Bayern Munich failed.

Alaba’s current contract with the German champions will expire in the summer next year and if he does not agree a new deal then Liverpool would have the opportunity to agree a pre-contract with him in January.

The Reds managed to lure Thiago Alcantara from the Bundesliga giants in the summer transfer window.

Reports suggest that Bayern offered a lucrative new deal worth £230,000-a-week but interest from Jurgen Klopp changed the midfielder’s mind and he opted to sign a deal of around £200,000-a-week with the Merseysiders (The Athletic).

The matter with Alaba is much more serious and talks have turned ugly mainly because his agent, who is taking advantage of the contract situation, is demanding a huge deal worth £400,000-a-week (The Athletic).

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his game and over the years he has mainly played in the left back role for Bayern. However, since the arrivals of Lucas Hernandez and Davies, the versatile defender has mostly played as a center back.

We know that Liverpool badly need a central defender in the winter transfer window because Van Dijk is out for the long term, Matip is highly injury prone and even Fabinho recently suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday night.

Alaba would be a quality signing. He has got a peach of a left foot and is a consistent performer but I do not think that Liverpool would want to agree a deal worth £400,000-a-week with him because their highest earners, Salah and Thiago, only get £200,000-a-week (The Daily Mail and The Athletic).

The 73-capped international was a regular starter in Bayern’s treble winning last campaign and this season, thus far, he has made 7 appearances for the club, all in the central defensive position (Transfermarkt).

In your view, should Liverpool agree a lucrative pre-contract with Alaba to secure his signing for free next year?