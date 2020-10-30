4-2-3-1: How Liverpool could line up vs West Ham

Liverpool won the mid-week Champions League contest by starting their B team and we can expect star players to return for the weekend’s fixture against West Ham United.

Jota scored two decisive goals in the last two games, so, the Portuguese international could get the nod to start vs the Hammers.

The former Wolves star could start on the right wing. In the No.10 role Roberto Firmino should return to start behind Mohamed Salah, who may get the nod to play as the main center forward.

Senegalese international Sadio Mane must return to start on his preferred left wing position.

Gini Wijnaldum and skipper Jordan Henderson played one half each in the Champions League and the duo may start in the center of the park for the Reds vs David Moyes’ men.

As far as the back-line is concerned, with Fabinho out injured, young Williams may make his debut PL start alongside Joe Gomez in the central defense. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold should retain their fullback positions and Alisson Becker would likely start again in the goal.

It is perhaps too early for Matip and Thiago to get straight back into the starting XI after returning from injuries. They could be used by Jurgen Klopp in the second half.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 XI vs West Ham: