Liverpool could move to finally sign £104,000-a-week star in winter – Report

Liverpool were linked with several center backs in the summer transfer window and one of them was Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, in the end, the Reds failed to lure any defender and now, they find themselves in a massive conundrum.

News – Liverpool consider move to sign £58.5million defender in January – Report

The Merseysiders allowed Lovren to leave for Zenit but they could not have envisaged that stars like Van Dijk, Matip and Fabinho will suffer injuries leaving Klopp with just one senior defender in the form of Gomez.

Therefore, Liverpool are looking to strengthen the central defense in the winter transfer window and reports suggest that they could move to finally sign Koulibaly.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Premier League champions continue to think about the Senegalese international, they were interested in signing him in the summer and could make an offer to Napoli to hire his services in January.

The 29-year-old star has been in top form for the Naples based side but he has not ruled out a move away from the club (Goal) amid interest from the Reds.

Koulibaly’s current deal with the San Paolo outfit will expire in 2023 and he earns around £5.4million-a-year i.e. £104,000-a-week (La Repubblica).

After making into the Serie A Team of the Season four years in a row, he had an injury hit campaign last term. However, this season, he has been brilliant again thus far. In 6 appearances, the Senegalese has helped the team keep 3 clean sheets.

Last night, Nat Phillips made his PL debut for the Reds and proved to be rock solid at the back, much better than his partner Joe Gomez, who is way more experienced.

Klopp has also got young Rhys Williams in the back-up but in all fairness, they need to bring in a senior star in the January transfer window. In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to finally sign Kalidou Koulibaly in winter?