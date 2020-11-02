Star returns – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 starting XI vs Atalanta

Liverpool fought hard to earn all three points vs West Ham United and will now look to strengthen their position in the Champions League.

The Reds will face Atalanta tomorrow night knowing that a win will highly increase their chances of qualifying for the knock-out stages of the competition.

News – Liverpool plot January signing of player valued at £18million in summer – Report

As far as the team news is concerned, Naby Keita trained in the latest training session and could return for the contest vs the Italian club in the European Cup.

Ideally, Klopp should utilize the former Rb Leipzig man in the first half and then rest him keeping in view that he is returning from injury and that we play Manchester City next weekend.

With Keita, the likes of James Milner and Curtis Jones could start in the center of the park. Thiago did not train as confirmed by Klopp so, he might not feature vs Atalanta.

In the attacking third, in-form Diogo Jota, who has netted 3 decisive goals in the last 3 games deserves to start ahead of Roberto Firmino. Moreover, Swiss international Shaqiri has also stepped up lately and he must start as well.

Jota and Shaqiri should be deployed in the wide attacking positions and Mohamed Salah may get the nod to play as the lone center forward up front.

As far as the defense is concerned, after his MOTM display at the weekend, Nat Phillips should retain his starting position in the central defense with Joe Gomez. Moreover, the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson may start in front of Samba goalie Alisson.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 starting XI vs Atalanta: