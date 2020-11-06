Two changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 vs Man City

Liverpool have done well in the absence of Thiago and Van Dijk and will look to continue their winning run when they face Manchester City away from home on Sunday.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to make at least two changes to the squad that started in the mid-week Champions League contest against Italian side Atalanta.

In the back line, Rhys Williams helped us keep a clean sheet but the youngster had little to do vs Atalanta, who were not able to deal with the press of the Reds.

Nat Phillips was the MOTM in the last league game vs West Ham United and in my view, he should be given the nod to start with Gomez in the central defense.

Joel Matip has not played since returning from injury and I think he should not get straight into the starting XI that too vs our main title rivals.

In the center of the park, Thiago has played since the Merseyside derby and even if he is fit, it will not come as any surprise to see him on the bench.

Naby Keita made a substitute appearance in the CL fixture and he might get the nod to start with Wijnaldum and Henderson in the midfield.

As far as the attack is concerned, Diogo Jota is in top form at the moment and the summer signing deserves to retain his place up front ahead of Brazilian international Roberto Firmino.

The Portuguese forward should start with Sadio Mane and Salah in the offense. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 vs Man City: