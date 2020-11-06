Liverpool backed to secure ideal £38million signing in summer

Liverpool have been linked with several central defenders lately and one of them is Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano.

Lately, journalist Matt Addison has backed the Reds to secure the signing of the French international in the next summer transfer window.

Upamecano had a fantastic campaign for the German club last term and he was a wanted man in the summer but in the end, he stayed put.

This season, he started the season well but in the last two Champions League fixtures, his performances have been highly average and Addison has pointed that out as well. He stated (Blood Red Podcast):

“I think Dayot Upamecano at Leipzig would be the ideal one (for Liverpool). I think short-term he would be a really good option. Long-term as well, of course, he’s a year or two younger than Joe Gomez, very much seen as the next big thing in that sort of area.”

“(Upamecano) has a release clause, I believe, next summer so potentially, that is a deal that wouldn’t be too difficult to do, but to be fair, he was absolutely atrocious against PSG last night”.

The 22-year-old will be out of contract in 2023 but in the next summer transfer window, the release clause of £38million is going to become active (The Times).

Since Virgil van Dijk is out with a long term injury, ideally, Klopp should look to sign a proven quality center back in the upcoming winter window.

However, it must be remembered that in the absence of the Dutch international, we have been able to win 5 fixtures and conceded just 2 goals. The likes of Phillips and Williams have stepped up and shown that we are not weak without the former Saints man. Moreover, Matip is once again fit.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign a central defender in January or they have enough depth to cope without Van Dijk?