May be Liverpool will agree signing of £30million star – Former winger

Liverpool continue to be linked with Bayern Munich star David Alaba and lately, a former Bayern winger has suggested that the Austrian could end up signing for the Reds.

Mario Basler believes that there is a possibility that the 28-year-old will sign for the Anfield club in order to reinforce their back line in the absence of Virgil van Dijk.

The 51-year-old stated (Focus.de):

“The story with Alaba should really end with him going away,”

“Maybe he’ll go to Liverpool. They have big problems with the injury to Van Dijk and the cruciate ligament rupture.“

Bayern have been trying to agree a new deal with the 73-capped international but they have failed because the player is demanding a huge wage package.

Alaba will be out of contract in the summer next year and he can agree a pre-contract with any foreign club in January. Ideally, the German and European champions would not want to lose a top star like him for free, therefore, they are looking to offload him in the winter transfer window.

Few days back, Football Insider revealed that the versatile central defender is available in January for a fee of £30million. For now, he is regularly starting for Bayern and at the weekend, he scored a sublime goal in the victory against rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool had the best defensive record in the last two PL seasons, however, this time around, they have been shaky at the back and have regularly leaked goals.

So far, in 8 league games, the Reds have only managed to keep a single clean sheet (vs 10-men Chelsea) and conceded no fewer than 16 goals (2 goals per game). Therefore, things should be improved at the back in winter.

In your opinion, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Alaba from the Bavarians?