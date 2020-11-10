Liverpool hope £200,000-a-week player will be ready to play vs Leicester – Report

Liverpool completed marquee signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window and handed him a lucrative deal worth around £200,000-a-week (The Athletic).

However, fans have rarely seen him on Match Days because the Spaniard has not remained fit.

The former Barcelona star made his debut for the Merseysiders in the 2-0 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Thiago was introduced at the start of the second half against the Blues.

After that, the 29-year-old contracted coronavirus and missed a few fixtures. He returned after the first international break and suffered a knee injury against Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

Since then, the European Champion has not made a single appearance for the Reds. In total, he has only played for 135 minutes under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Next up, the Anfield club will collide against league leaders Leicester City after the international break and reports suggest that the PL champions are hoping for Thiago to be back for the game against the Foxes.

According to The Mail, Liverpool hope the versatile midfielder will be ready to play when the league returns on the 21st of November.

In all fairness, the Reds have done very well so far in the absence of Thiago and Van Dijk and the return of the Spaniard will be a huge boost for the team.

It will be intriguing to see how we will cope without Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out for four weeks after suffering injury vs Man City.