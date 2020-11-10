Serious Liverpool have made contact to sign £22million player – Report

Liverpool were linked with Ozan Kabak in the summer transfer window but in the end, they did not improve the central defense.

As per latest reports going on in the media, the Turkish international is once again in the lime light and the Reds could move to hire his services in the upcoming winter window.

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are seriously looking to replace injured Virgil van Dijk, who is out for long term with a knee injury, in January and they have made contact to sign Kabak.

The renowned Italian news outlet have mentioned that AC Milan are also hoping to lure the 20-year-old central defender.

It is stated that Schalke’s financial situation is bad and the market value of the player has dropped from 35 million euros to 25 million euros (£22million).

The German club have been in poor form in 2020. Since mid January, they have not won a singe fixture in the Bundesliga and the young Turkishman has regularly started for them.

Not to forget, Van Dijk was not a world beater at Southampton when we opted to sign him. However, discipline wise, the Dutchman has never been in the focus.

Kabak’s behavior is a massive concern, in Match Day 2 vs Werder Bremen, the defender spitted in the direction of the opponent, he was sent off and banned for further five games.

The 4-capped international returned at the weekend and featured for 81 minutes in the 2-2- draw vs FSV Mainz.

In the absence of Van Dijk, the likes of Phillips and Williams have stepped up big time. Moreover, Matip is back and Fabinho could return after the international break. In such a scenario, do Liverpool seriously need to sign a center back in January?