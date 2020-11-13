Liverpool will face league leaders Leicester City when the Premier League returns after the international break and it will be intriguing to see who will make the starting line up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury in the last league game vs Manchester City and lately, Joe Gomez has undergone a knee tendon surgery.

In the absence of Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams may get the nod to play but it will not come as any surprise if Klopp opts to utilize James Milner in the right back role.

The veteran professional has proved to effective as a full back and his experience is going to be highly important.

As per The Athletic, the Reds hope that the likes of Fabinho and Thiago will return after the international break. If that is the case then the Brazilian star may start with Joel Matip in the central defense in front of world class shot stopper, Alisson Becker.

Last night, Robertson helped Scotland book their place in the European Championships. Let’s hope he returns fully fit and features vs the Foxes in his preferred left back role.

Thiago, if fit, should get the nod to play in his preferred No.6 role and the Spaniard should partner Wijnaldum and skipper Henderson in the center of the park.

As far as the attack is concerned, the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino should start. Here is how Liverpool could line up after the international break: