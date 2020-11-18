Liverpool prepared to agree £16.4million fresh terms with star – Offer made

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer transfer window but in the end, he stayed put.

The Dutch international will be out of contract next summer and therefore, he can agree a pre-contract with any foreign club in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Anfield club would not want to lose their prized asset for free next year and reports suggest that they have offered him a new deal.

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are prepared to agree a fresh contract with the Netherlands star that will make him earn around £105,000-a-week, £16.4million in three years.

However, the famous Italian news source have mentioned that the 30-year-old is not motivated by money, instead, he is attracted by the idea of leaving England after spending a considerable time in the country.

Jurgen Klopp has multiple midfield options but no midfielder has played more games than Wijnaldum under the management German boss. Even this season, unlike others, he has remained fit and consistently featured for the PL champions.

The former Newcastle United star does not often score or create goals for us but his energy, drive and pressing in the center of the park has been vital to our success.

It must be remembered that we agreed a four year deal worth £200,000-a-week to sign Thiago Alcantara in the summer (The Athletic). Therefore, in all fairness, a player as important as Wijnaldum surely deserves to earn more than the £105,000-a-week. He can perhaps earn way more if he opts to leave the Merseysiders for free next summer.

At the moment, apart from Gini, we have midfielders like Milner, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Keita, Jones and skipper Henderson, so, the department is crowded. In your view, should we hold on to Wijnaldum or sell him in the winter transfer window?