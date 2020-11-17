Serious Liverpool seem intent on signing £62.8million star in January – Report

The international break has come at the worst time for Liverpool and a number of key players are now out injured.

First choice central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out after undergoing knee surgeries and at the moment, the only fit senior center half is Joel Matip.

News – Liverpool consider move to agree signing of £30million star – Report

The Cameroonian defender spent most of his time on the treatment table last term and even in the current campaign he has been in and out of the squad due to injury concerns.

Not to forget, Fabinho, our main defensive midfielder, has also missed the last few games due to a hamstring injury. Therefore, the reds must reinforce things at the back in the January transfer window.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Jurgen Klopp is targeting the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly in winter.

Few days back The Mirror revealed that Liverpool are set to make a move for a center back in January and Klopp is a huge fan of the Senegalese international, who has consistently performed well in Italy with Napoli.

Moreover, Area Napoli have mentioned that the Reds are serious and seem intent on signing the Senegal captain but they will have to meet the Italian side’s very high asking price.

The Italian news source have stated that Napoli were demanding around 70 million euros plus 10 million euros in add-ons for their prized asset in the summer and the club president would demand at least 70 million euros (£62.8million) to let him leave in January.

Koulibaly has made it into the Serie A TOTY on four occasions and he has been named the Senegal POTY on two occasions. So, he is a proven star, who has the quality and experience to strengthen Klopp’s back-line.

As per The Athletic today, the PL champions would not really look to sign new defenders unless things go from bad to worse in the busy period before the winter transfer window. In your view, should Liverpool spend £62.8million to sign Kalidou Koulibaly in January?