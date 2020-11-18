Liverpool backed to secure signing of versatile £30million star

Liverpool are dealing with injuries at the moment and the international break has proved to be terrible for them.

The Reds have more than a few star players our injured and the most adversely influenced area is the central defense.

Virgil van Dijk suffered a long term knee injury last month and not so long ago, Joe Gomez also underwent a knee surgery that will keep him out of action for some time.

Fabinho, who is a natural midfield play breaker, has played a few times in the center back position this term and even the Brazilian is not fit. Moreover, Matip recently returned from his injury and therefore, Klopp is is in a massive dilemma.

The German manager used youngsters like Phillips and Williams in the central defense but today, it has been confirmed that Williams has suffered a hip injury (Sky Sports).

Let’s hope we do not suffer in the busy festive period but the injury situation is serious and we must move to sign a center half in the January transfer window.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has backed the Reds to secure the signing of a versatile defender in the form of Bayern Munich’s David Alaba. The retired England international told Rousing the Kop:

“You’ve got a player who plays left back, left side center back and left wing back and he can step into midfield as well. You’ve got a younger version of James Milner, someone who can tick all the boxes but tick them well.”

“If you look at what he’s achieved, he’s a winner, so he knows what it takes to win and that’s what you want within your squad. Because that rubs off on the younger players as well because what you do and what you’ve achieved, they want to do as well.”

Alaba has won every major prize with the German giants on multiple occasions and he will be out of contract next summer. According to Football Insider, he could be sold in January for a fee of £30million.