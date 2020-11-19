Report – Liverpool ready to combat to sign £161million star for Klopp

Liverpool have some of the best attacking players in their squad and at the moment, they have ample depth as well.

However, next year, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will turn 29 and Roberto Firmino will be 30, therefore, reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp is thinking about the future and he wants to sign a top quality star.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree £16.4million fresh terms with star – Offer made

According to Sport (press image provided below), Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and the two clubs serious about signing him are Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The well-known Spanish news source have mentioned that Liverpool are ready to combat the Los Blancos to sign the French international from the Ligue 1 giants.

It is claimed that Jurgen Klopp has been following the attacker since 2016, he even tried to lure him in 2017 and since then, the German boss has maintained a direct contact with the player.

Sport report that the former Borussia Dortmund boss is looking to build a new project at Anfield, he wants to sign Mbappe and for that he is even willing to sell key players.

The 21-year-old, who can play anywhere in the attacking third, is one of the best stars in the world. The World Cup winner scored 30 goals in all competitions for PSG last term.

As far as this season is concerned, so far, in 8 appearances, he has directly contributed in 14 goals (7 goals and 7 assists) for the French champions already (Transfermarkt).

The former Monaco star’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain will expire in 2022 and Sport claim that next summer, his signing could be secured for a fee of at least 180 million euros (£161million).

Have your say – Who should Klopp sell to fund the signing of Kylian Mbappe?