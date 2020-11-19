Liverpool could agree deal to sign £53.7million star in January – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Dayot Upamecano for quite some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Last month, The Sunday World revealed that RB Leipzig are expecting a move from the Reds for the French defender in the winter transfer window.

Yesterday, Sport Bild have come up with an interesting story. They claim that UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich could lose out on signing the 22-year-old central defender due to the financial implications of COVID-19.

The German news outlet report that the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Manchester United are interested in the former RB Salzburg star and they could agree a deal to sign him in January.

Sport Bild have mentioned that Upamecano has got a release clause of €45million which is only applicable next summer. To lure him in the middle of the campaign, his current market value is set at €60million i.e. around £53.7million.

Liverpool are facing a crisis situation in their back-line. Their first choice central defenders, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, are out after undergoing knee surgeries and the only fit senior center half is Joel Matip, who missed most part of the last campaign due to injury and has recently returned to full fitness.

Makeshift center back Fabinho has also missed the last few games due to a hamstring problem and lately, even young Rhys Williams is out with a hip issue.

So, it will not come as any surprise if the Premier League champions move in to sign a central defender to reinforce the department in the January transfer window.

Dayot Upamecano was in top form for Leipzig and he is the leader of the German club’s defense. In your view, should Liverpool make an offer to sign the £53.7million-rated star?