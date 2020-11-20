Report – Liverpool’s £45million offer was too good to turn down

Liverpool were looking to improve their attack in the summer transfer window and had several quality players on the radar.

In the end, the Reds splashed the cash to secure the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

News – Liverpool could agree deal to sign £53.7million star in January – Report

The Athletic have covered a detailed report regarding the rise of the Portuguese international and the options that the Premier League champions considered before opting to sign him.

The renowned source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp pushed to sign a new forward to improve the quality and depth of his offense and a shortlist was made.

It is stated that the likes of Timo Werner, Ismaila Sarr, Jonathan David and Diogo Jota were studied. The Merseysiders were seriously looking to lure Werner but the German ended up signing for Chelsea. On the other hand, David wanted a regular starting role, which was not guaranteed at Anfield and he moved to Lille.

For Sarr, Watford were demanding £45million (MEN), similar fee that Wolves demanded for Jota but the Molineux outfit allowed Liverpool to make an initial payment of less than £4.5million (first 12 months) and that got the deal over the line (The Athletic).

The Athletic claim that Jota consistently performed well for the West Midlands club but the spotlight was taken away from him by the likes of Neves, Traore and Jimenez and manager Nuno Espirito Santo made up his mind to sell the Seleccao star.

In the end, it is mentioned that Liverpool’s £45million offer was too good for Wolves to turn down. Without doubt, he has been the signing of the summer for us.

So far, in just 6 starts in all competitions, the 23-year-old star has scored 7 goals for the club. The former Porto player will end 2020 with more goal contributions for Portugal than any other player, including Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Let’s hope that he continues to do well because his performances are going to be vital if the Reds are to retain the Premier League title.