4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible starting XI vs Leicester City

Liverpool will be without more than a few first team stars when they face Leicester City on Sunday night. Who will come out on top?

The Reds did the double over the Foxes in the last campaign but Rodgers’ side are in a much better situation as far as the injuries are concerned.

News – Report – Liverpool’s £45million offer was too good to turn down

In the central defense, with Van Dijk and Gomez out injured, we can expect Nat Phillips to get the nod to start with Joel Matip. Phillips made his PL debut vs the Hammers and was named the MOTM for his solid display. Alisson should retain his place in the goal.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold still not fit, veteran James Milner might be selected to play in the right back role for the Premier League champions. In the left back position, Andrew Robertson must start.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Fabinho and Thiago have returned to training but it might be too early to start the duo, who have recently returned to fitness. Same is the case with Henderson. The skipper suffered an injury during the international break and should be rested.

Therefore, the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones should feature in the center of the park.

In the attacking third, star playmaker Mohamed Salah is out after contracting COVID-19 and we can expect summer signing Diogo Jota to start with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 starting XI vs Leicester City: