Path clear for Liverpool and club to sign £62.5million attacker

Liverpool have been linked with Adama Traore in the past few months and the latest reports suggest that the competition to hire his services has cleared up to some extent.

Last month, Mundo Deportivo revealed that Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing the Spanish international, who is also on the radar of Barcelona. It was stated that the Catalans miss a player of his abilities and would like to bring him back to the Nou Camp.

However, as per the latest update provided by the Spanish news outlet, things have changed and now the path to sign Traore is clear for Liverpool and Real Madrid.

MD have reported that Barcelona have stepped aside, they do not want to secure the signature of the former Aston Villa player as signing him is not going to be feasible.

The 24-year-old attacker was in red hot form for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo. His performances caught the eye of everyone and even the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola singled him out for praise.

Guardiola’s men could not deal with the pace and power of the Spaniard, who scored 3 goals and provided an assist to help Wolves earn 6 points in the Premier League vs Manchester City.

However, this season, the manager has opted to keep him on the bench more often than not. So far, out of 8 Premier League fixtures, he has only started on 3 occasions.

The speedy winger made his debut for the senior national side last month and thus far, he has played 5 games for the 2010 World Cup winners. His current contract with the Molineux outfit will expire in 2023 and as per MD, Wolves value him at 70 million euros (£62.5million).

Liverpool already have ample quality and depth in their offense with stars like Mane, Firmino, Salah, Jota, Shaqiri, Minamino and Origi around. So, they really do not need to sign an attacker.

Instead, since a number of our key central defenders are injured at the moment, money should be wisely spent to sign a top center back in the winter transfer window.