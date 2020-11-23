£140,000-a-week playmaker backed to secure Liverpool move

Jack Grealish’s impressive form has caught the eye of everyone and Robbie Savage believes that the England international could further improve if he opts to join a bigger club.

The retired footballer has backed the Aston Villa skipper to secure a move to Liverpool or Man City to raise his game.

The 46-year-old pundit told BT Sport (via The Express):

“He has got to be £100million in this transfer market. No doubt about it. He has got to be £100 million.”

“Imagine him with better players around him as well. Imagine him in a Man City team or Liverpool team. Incredible.”

The 25-year-old star was Villa’s best player in the last campaign under the management of Dean Smith. He scored the highest number of goals (10) and provided the most assists as well (8).

In the current season, once again, Grealish has been his side’s best star, in fact, he is turning out to be one of the best playmakers in the country. In 9 appearances thus far, the Birmingham born attacker has already directly contributed in 11 goals (5 goals and 6 assists).

For the Three Lions, so far, he has earned 4 caps and provided 2 assists. Grealish is a versatile talent, who can effectively play on the left wing and also in the central/attacking midfield roles.

Recently, Liverpool supporters have uncovered old tweets which show that the Villa captain really liked Anfield legend Steven Gerrard and wanted him to lift the PL title (Twitter).

Last season, when the Merseysiders were in red hot form, Grealish praised them and claimed (Villa’s Youtube) :

“Every team is capable of getting beaten, apart from Liverpool at the moment”

Not to forget, we were humiliated at Villa Park last month and Grealish was the chief destroyer as he bagged a brace and provided 3 assists against us. The versatile playmaker was a wanted man in the summer transfer window but in the end, he opted to agree a bumper new deal worth £140,000-a-week with his boyhood club (The Athletic).

Liverpool have got a top attacking line and they really do not need to spend big to sign another attacker. Nevertheless, do you think that Jack Grealish has the quality to further improve our offense?