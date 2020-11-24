Star returns – How Liverpool could line up vs Atalanta: 4-2-3-1

Liverpool comfortably defeated Leicester at the weekend and next up, the Reds will face Atalanta at home in the Champions League knowing that a victory will ensure qualification to the KO stages of the competition.

On Match Day 3, the Merseysiders ripped the Italian side apart in their own backyard by beating them 5-0 with Diogo Jota bagging a hat-trick. The in form Portuguese star scored vs the Foxes as well and it will not be surprising to see him start.

Mohamed Salah has returned a negative COVID-19 test and the Egyptian international should return to the lineup tomorrow night.

Jurgen Klopp may switch back to the 4-2-3-1 formation to make space for the dynamic quartet of Mane, Firmino, Salah and Jota.

Milner played for full 90 minutes vs Leicester and the veteran midfielder should be rested taking into consideration that we have entered a busy period. Thiago is still not match fit (Liverpool Echo), on the other hand, Keita suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday.

Henderson should also get more rest and therefore, we can expect Wijnaldum and Jones to start in the center of the park.

Robertson had a hectic routine on international duty and he played the full game vs Leicester, so, in my view, he should get some time off and Tsimikas could play in the left back role vs Atalanta. Neco Williams should start in the right back position. Fabinho and Matip should retain their central defensive places in front of Alisson.

Here is how Liverpool could line up vs Atalanta: