Liverpool have made contact to sign £215,000-a-week star – Report

Liverpool are linked with several central defenders and once again the name of Sergio Ramos is in the focus.

Last year, reports (AS) suggested that the Reds are interested in hiring the services of the Real Madrid superstar and now, the latest reports indicate that the Merseysiders have even made contact to sign him.

News – 4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible starting XI vs Leicester City

According to a recent story exclusively covered by 90min, Liverpool have got in touch with the representative to sign the player provided that he genuinely wants to move.

The media outlet have stated that Ramos is yet to agree a new contract with the La Liga champions and his current deal at the Bernabeu will expire in the summer next year.

The 34-year-old is one of the most decorated center halves in the history of the game. He has won every major title with the Los Blancos multiple times and for Spain as well. The veteran defender was a key member of the La Roja squad that won the European Championships in 2008 and 2012 and the World Cup in 2010.

The 178-capped international is still a top player and he has the experience and quality to improve any back-line in the world. Not only is he solid at the back, he is also very productive in the attacking third. Ramos has already netted 100 goals for Real Madrid and also scored 23 times for Spain.

Liverpool fans might not want to welcome the £215,000-a-week star (AS) at Anfield. His horrific tackle injured Salah and his punch led to Karius’ concussion in the Champions League final of 2019 that we ended up losing 3-1.

Not to forget, the Reds’ central defense is currently under crisis due to injury concerns. In your view, should Liverpool move to sign Sergio Ramos? Would you welcome him?