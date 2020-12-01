Liverpool backed to secure signing of £54million star

Liverpool had the best defensive record in the last two league campaigns but this season, they have been extremely vulnerable at the back.

So far, in 10 Premier League fixtures, the champions have already conceded 17 goals and kept just 2 clean sheets.

Moreover, at the moment, the Reds’ first choice center halves, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, are out injured and the only fit senior center back is Joel Matip, who spent majority of the time on the treatment table last season.

Fabinho has done well in the central defense but even the Brazilian midfielder recently missed a few games due to injury. Therefore, the Merseysiders should move to strengthen their back-line in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Former PL striker Marlon Harewood has backed Liverpool to secure the signing of Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

In an exclusive interview with Transfer Travern, the 41-year-old stated:

“Can you see that back four changing after, when Van Dijk is back? If he replaces him, then you’re going to be upsetting someone that’s doing well.”

“It’s difficult one. I would say if Liverpool want to stay the best, be the best, they are the players that they have to get. That’s the calibre of centre half I think they’ll definitely be needing to get (Upamecano).”

The 22-year-old French star had an impressive last campaign with the German side and currently, he is a wanted man.

The three capped international will be out of contract in 2023 and the deal has a release clause of 45 million euros that can be activated in the summer transfer window of next year. His current market value (Sport Bild) is at around 60 million euros (£54million).

With Van Dijk and Gomez out for long term, do you think Liverpool should splash £54million to secure the signing of Dayot Upamecano in the January transfer window?