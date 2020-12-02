Liverpool backed to sign £63million star in January

Liverpool defeated Ajax at Anfield last night to book a place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds were able to keep a clean sheet and a lot of credit for that goes to young shot stopper Kelleher, who had an impressive outing in the goal against the Dutch leaders.

Klopp’s men kept their 4th clean sheet in the European Cup (current campaign) but in the Premier League, they have only managed to keep 2 clean sheets in 10 fixtures. Moreover, we have conceded more goals than bottom of the table Sheffield United.

Things are weak at the back due to major injury concerns and the PL champions should move to sign a center back in the January transfer window.

Legendary attacker John Barnes has backed Liverpool to sign Kalidou Koulibaly as he would improve the team by getting straight into the starting XI.

The former Red stated (BonusCodeBets via Goal):

“If Koulibaly comes, he’s a player that could play alongside Van Dijk when he returns so it would be easy to talk Koulibaly into joining Liverpool, unlike some other top players because he’s a person that if he comes would go straight into the first team and play every match.”

“Aside from Koulibaly, I don’t think there’s anyone out there that Liverpool would look to get in January.”

The 29-year-old star is one of the most consistent defenders in the Serie A. He made it into the Team of the Season from 2016 to 2019 but last season, the African star missed a number of games due to injury.

As far as this season is concerned, the 2-time Senegalese Player of the Year has helped Napoli keep 5 clean sheets in 12 appearances thus far. The Naples based side are taking part in the Europa League this term, so, moving to Liverpool in the middle of the season to play Champions League could be an attractive option for the defender.

His current contract with the Italian side will expire in 2023 and as per a report covered by Area Napoli last month, at least 70 million euros (£63million) would be needed to secure his signature.

