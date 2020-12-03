Liverpool backed to secure ‘perfect’ signing of £50million man to replace star

Liverpool are dealing with multiple injury concerns at the moment and just like the defense, their midfield has been adversely influenced as well.

Apart from Dutch international Gini Wijaldum and Curtis Jones, all our first team midfielders have suffered injuries and right now, the likes of Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and marquee summer signing Thiago are not fit. Even skipper Henderson recently returned to fitness.

The Reds have been linked with a top quality midfielder in the form of Kalvin Phillips. Retired forward, Garth Crooks have backed Liverpool to sign the Leeds United player to replace skipper Henderson.

The 62-year-old included the 25-year-old play breaker in his Team of the Week and stated (BBC):

“Phillips can cover the ground, he’s not afraid to stick his foot in, and sees the pass. He doesn’t immediately grab your attention but given time you begin to realise the enormous contribution he’s making to the game.”

“I think he’s the perfect replacement for Jordan Henderson and I don’t mean just for England.”

In the Championship winning last season, Phillips started 37 league games and helped the Whites keep 18 clean sheets. This season, he was highly impressive at Anfield and consistent performances helped him get a call up from the national side.

The versatile midfielder made his debut for the Three Lions in September this year and so far, he has played 3 games under the guidance of Gareth Southgate.

Back in October, The Sunday People revealed that Liverpool would be willing to more than double the salary to hire the services of the player, who is valued at around £50million.

Jurgen Klopp has got the likes of Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago, who can effectively play in the No. 6 role. In your view, is Kalvin Phillips good enough to replace our captain at Anfield?