Liverpool move awaited, just £18million would get signing done next month – Report

Turkish international Ozan Kabak is consistently linked with a move away from Schalke, who want to offload him in the January transfer window.

Lately, renowned Bundesliga journalist, Christian Falk, claimed that the Reds are interested in the central defender and are considering whether to hire his services next month.

On the other hand, in Italy, Calcio Mercato have reported that Schalke’s financial conditions are poor and due to budgetary concerns, they are increasingly likely to sell the 20-year-old in winter.

The renowned news source have mentioned that a move from Liverpool is awaited, the Reds have shown interest but have not made any solid offer as yet.

It is further mentioned that the German club have lowered the asking price of the player and now a fee of just 20 million euros (£18million) would be enough to get his signing done next month.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the Bundesliga side valued their prized asset at £40million (The Mirror). So now, a fee of £18million should be considered a massive bargain.

Apart from financial concerns, Schalke have been in a turmoil on the field this year. They have only managed to win just one league game in 2020 and currently find themselves in the relegation zone.

With the likes of Van Dijk and Gomez out injured, Klopp should move to sign a central defender in January. Given his dominance in duels both on the ground and in the air, Kabak has earned a nickname “Turkish Wall” and he has the traits to improve the backline at Anfield (The Athletic).

