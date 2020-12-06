Liverpool could move to sign player with £45million clause – Journalist

As per recent reports going on in the media, we know that Dayot Upamecano is a primary defensive target for Liverpool to strengthen things at the back.

However, the French international is not the only name on the radar of the Reds. His compatriot and Leipzig team mate, Ibrahima Konate, is also in the focus.

News – ‘At the top’ – Liverpool want priority signing of £54million star – Journalist

Well-known German journalist, Christian Falk, has recently revealed that apart from Upamecano, Liverpool have Konate on their wish-list as well as they look to reinforce the defense in the January transfer window.

The Head of Football for Bild stated:

“They (Liverpool) have become aware of the value of his (Konate’s) contract, which runs until 2023, and he would be financially affordable for Liverpool.”

“He is also very, very interesting in terms of playing style, which is similar (to Upamecano), so they could be one of the teams to take him to the island.”

Upamecano’s current deal will also expire in the summer 2023 and it has a release clause of 45 million euros which could be activated only in the summer transfer window of 2021 (Sport Bild).

On the other hand, Konate’s contract has got a release clause of (£45million) 50 million euros (Sport Bild). The 21-year-old starlet was highly impressive for Leipzig in the 2018-19 campaign and helped them qualify for the Champions League.

However, last season, the youngster spent majority of his time on the treatment table due to injury and managed to make only 11 appearances under the management of Julian Nagelsmann.

As far as this season, is concerned, he missed the first four games, due to a hip concern but is now fit and in 10 appearances, he has scored a goal for RB Leipzig.

Liverpool already have two senior defenders, Van Dijk and Gomez, out for long term with injuries, so, they should sign a fit and quality star in the winter transfer window.

Konate has been injury prone in the last year or so and that is perhaps why Christian Falk thinks that he would be financially affordable. Have your say – who should Jurgen Klopp sign to strengthen his center back positions in January?