Star would agree £346,000-a-week deal to sign for Liverpool – Report

Kylian Mbappe’s future has been up in the air for quite some time and Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign the French international from Paris Saint-Germain.

As per a recent story covered by Le Parisien, PSG are interested in signing Lionel Messi in the summer when he will be out of contract and to afford the Argentine superstar, the Ligue 1 champions may have to sell Mbappe. We take a look at the report in detail.

The famous French news outlet have mentioned that Messi reportedly earns over 60 million euros a year and since taxation is heavier in France as compared to Spain, the Paris based side will have to splash an astronomical sum to afford the current Barca No. 10.

At the moment, per annum, Neymar earns 36 million euros and Mbappe gets 18 million euros (£346,000-a-week). PSG want to agree a new deal with their 21-year-old attacker but he is hesitating, especially at a time when all the big clubs are suffering financially due to the ongoing pandemic.

Le Parisien claim that money is not the main concern for the World Cup winning star as he would agree the same financial deal (i.e. around £346,000-a-week) to sign for Liverpool or Real Madrid. His focus is on the competitiveness of the French club.

The 39-capped international has won every major domestic title multiple times with Paris Saint-Germain but the Ligue 1 side has thus far failed to win the Champions League, the most coveted trophy in the continent.

Internally, they believe that either Mbappe or Neymar would leave the club next summer. It is stated the operation to sign Messi appears impossible under the FFP rules established by UEFA and there is only one way the Argentine can be reunited with Neymar at PSG, the one leading to the departure of the Les Bleus star.

With the sale of the youngster, PSG would get a huge fee, which the club could use to sustain the lifestyle of the two South American superstars. However, Le Parisien state that losing the former Monaco attacker would be considered a massive failure by Qatar.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming months. Do you think Liverpool can afford the signing of Kylian Mbappe? He is valued at around 180 million euros (Sport).