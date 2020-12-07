Liverpool have to agree signing of ‘sensational’ £105,000-a-week star

Liverpool lost one of the best central defenders in the world in the form of Virgil van Dijk, who had a knee surgery and is not expected to return to action anytime soon.

To make matters worse, his partner Joe Gomez suffered a knee injury as well and he is also out for long term.

So, without a shadow of a doubt, the Reds must move to sign a top center half in winter and in my view, they have to agree the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese international has performed at the top consistently and he has what it takes to largely improve the quality of the backline at Anfield.

In the last five years, he is the only defender that made it into the Serie A Team of the Season four times. Moreover, the African star has won the POTY prize for his country twice.

Back in October, ex Red Don Hutchison heavily praised the 29-year-old and tipped the Merseysiders to get his signing done. He claimed (ESPN):

“If they can try and get through to January, with the window not too far away, it might push Jurgen Klopp, the staff and the guys above him to maybe go for a Koulibaly or one of those stellar signings to try and sure up that problem. Then when Virgil van Dijk does come back, you could have a sensational pairing.”

In 14 appearances thus far this season, he has helped Napoli keep no fewer than 7 clean sheets. He will be out of contract in 2023 and at the moment, earns a relatively low salary of £105,000-a-week (La Repubblica). A player of his caliber surely deserves to earn way more.

His current market value is at around £64million (Area Napoli). Have your say – Should Liverpool move to agree signing of Kalidou Koulibaly in winter?