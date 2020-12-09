Report – £75,000-a-week player may agree pre-contract next month to finally secure Liverpool exit

Liverpool are hoping to agree a new contract with Gini Wijnaldum, whose current deal at Anfield will expire in the summer (The Guardian).

The Dutch international was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona last summer but he ended up staying with the Premier League champions.

News – Liverpool have made contact to sign £122,000-a-week playmaker – Face competition

If reports in Spain (Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness) are anything to go by then the 30-year-old midfielder has not closed the door to join the Catalan giants and he may agree a pre-contract next month to secure Liverpool exit.

Wijnaldum has been a key member for us under the management of Jurgen Klopp and it will be fair to say that the Reds should have agreed a bumper new contract with him long time ago.

The former Newcastle United star only earns a salary of £75,000-a-week (The Mirror). On the other hand, we are paying summer signing Thiago Alcantara huge wages worth £200,000-a-week (The Athletic).

The La Roja star has been highly injury prone since moving to Anfield and so far, he has just featured for 135 minutes and started only 1 game (vs Everton).

On the other hand, Wijnaldum has remained fit for us and has consistently performed well. In the last league fixture vs Wolves, the Dutchman put in a fantastic performance, scored a sublime goal and was named the Man of the Match by the club.

The 62-capped international should feel that Liverpool have not treated him fairly. In your view, should the Reds hand him a lucrative new deal to keep him at the club?