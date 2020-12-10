Liverpool have genuine interest in signing £16million-a-year star – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe for some time and the latest reports suggest that the Reds have genuine interest in signing the 21-year-old from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to a recent report covered by Sport, Liverpool’s interest in luring the French international is real but PSG are trying to hold on to their prized asset.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that the Ligue 1 champions want to agree a new contract with the World Cup winning star, who wants sporting guarantees to stay at the club. He wants a winning project in order to lift the Champions League trophy.

Liverpool lifted the European Cup for the sixth time in their history last year and Mbappe is a known admirer of the Premier League champions and manager Jurgen Klopp.

Sport claim that PSG are clear that they have to convince the player to sign a new contract or else, they would have to sell him next summer because letting him leave for free in 2022 is out of question.

Last night, Mbappe scored a brace against Istanbul Basaksehir and overtook Lionel Messi to become the youngster player to reach 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

The Les Bleus star helped PSG reach the final of the Europe’s elite tournament last term and he is without doubt, one of the best players in the world. So, if Liverpool are to sign him, they would have to pay a huge fee and a very high salary as well.

Currently, the 21-year-old is earning around 18 million euros a year (£16million-a-year) with the French champions (Le Parisien). In your view, should Liverpool break the bank to secure signing the of Kylian Mbappe?