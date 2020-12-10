Liverpool’s worst & best possible Round of 16 CL draws

Liverpool comfortably topped their Champions League group and will now wait for the Round of 16 draw which will take place on Monday morning.

More than a few strong teams finished second in their respective groups and therefore, the Reds could have a tough draw in the first knock-out stage of the competition.

News – Liverpool have genuine interest in signing £16million-a-year star – Report

The list of potential opponents is provided below

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Monchengladbach

FC Porto

Sevilla

SS Lazio

FC Barcelona

RB Leipzig

It will be fair to say that all the teams mentioned above have quality players that can trouble the Merseysiders.

However, the worst possible draw for Liverpool would be to face Atletico Madrid again. The Rojiblancos knocked the Merseysiders out of the European Cup last term and they are a much better side this time around.

Diego Simeone’s team is on top of the La Liga after 10 games and have only conceded 2 goals in the competition. They are probably the hardest side to break and have improved the offense by luring Luis Suarez in the summer.

The best possible outcome is to be drawn against Porto. Klopp’s men defeated the Portuguese side 5-0 on aggregate in the 2017-18 contest.

Moreover, in the CL winning 2018-19 campaign, the Anfield club won 6-1 on aggregate against the Liga Nos giants in the quarter finals.

Have your say – who would you like Liverpool to face in the Round of 16 of the Champions League?