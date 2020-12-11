Seven changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Fulham

Jurgen Klopp opted to deploy several youngsters against Midtjylland in the midweek Champions League contest and we can expect star players to return at the weekend.

Liverpool will face relegation threatened Fulham on Sunday and the German boss could make seven changes to the squad that started on Wednesday night.

Alisson could return soon (Liverpool Echo) and in his absence, in form Kelleher should continue to start in the goal.

In front of the young Irish shot stopper, the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho should retain their starting positions in the backline.

Andy Robertson would likely return in place of Tsimikas to start in the left back role, on the other hand, Joel Matip should replace Williams in the central defense.

In the center of the park, Klopp could make three changes. Curtis Jones, Gini Wijnaldum and skipper Jordan Henderson could return vs the Cottagers.

As far as the attack is concerned, Diogo Jota and Divock Origi could be out of the starting XI and the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino may return to play with Mohamed Salah.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Fulham: