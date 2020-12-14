£240,000-a-week playmaker loves Liverpool – Should Reds move to sign him?

Philippe Coutinho was a star at Anfield but back in 2018, he opted to leave Liverpool to join Barcelona and since then, he has never been able to hit top form.

Lately, Jurgen Klopp has claimed that the Samba star still loves Liverpool and perhaps helped the Reds in securing the signing of Fabinho.

News – Liverpool backed to agree ‘superb’ signing of £55million star

The German manager stated (via Liverpool Echo):

“I think the best help was probably Bobby as they knew each other from the national team and for sure what Phil (Coutinho) said about Liverpool because he loved and still loves Liverpool, so these kinds of things helped.”

The former Inter Milan playmaker was loved by the Kop. In his last half campaign with the club, he directly contributed in 20 goals in all competitions but then decided to move to the Nou Camp.

He struggled in his first full season with Barca, who decided to loan him out to Bayern last season. The 28-year-old won the treble but mainly warmed the bench more often than not and the Bavarians decided against making his move permanent.

In the summer transfer window, reports suggested that Coutinho’s prime wish is to return to Liverpool (Sport).

However, his wish was not fulfilled and at the moment, he is once again facing a hard time with the Catalan giants, who are in 8th position, 9 points behind league leaders.

We have done brilliantly well without our former No.10 but in all fairness, Klopp has not replaced him as yet as we do lack a natural CAM. The £240,000-a-week playmaker (Mirror Sport) will be out of contract in 2023.

Have your say – should the Reds move to bring him back? Would you welcome him at Anfield?