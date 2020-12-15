One big change – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Spurs

Liverpool had a great opportunity to go top at the weekend but they dropped points against Fulham. Next up, the Reds will face league leaders Tottenham at Anfield.

The north Londoners have been in top form this term under the management of Mourinho but can they end the Merseysiders’ unbeaten run at home? We shall see.

News – Liverpool ignite interest to finally sign £50million star – Transfer expert

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp could make one big change in the starting XI that featured vs the Cottagers on Sunday.

Joel Matip was subbed off the field at half time due to back spasms and the Cameroonian might miss the contest vs Spurs. Keeping in view the injury record of the former Schalke center half, it will be better to rest him tomorrow.

In his place, we can expect Nat Phillips to return to the starting lineup and play with Fabinho in the central defense.

Alexander-Arnold was taken off in the second half vs Fulham to rest and he and Robertson would likely start in the fullback positions. Alisson must feature in the goal.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Oxlade-Chamberlain returned from injury and was on the bench at the weekend as an unused substitute. Is it a good idea to hand him his first start in a very long time in a big fixture? May be not, so, the likes of Jones, Wijnaldum and Henderson should start in the center of the park.

In the attack, Jota is out with a knee injury. Mane, Salah and Firmino would perhaps retain their starting positions. Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Spurs: