Klopp plots move to sign £90million duo for Liverpool next month – Report

Liverpool had the best defensive record in the league last season but this time around, they have regularly conceded goals.

At the moment, all of Klopp’s senior first team central defenders are unfit (Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip) and the area must be reinforced in the winter transfer window.

News – Liverpool backed to agree ‘superb’ signing of £55million star

If reports (Mirror Sport) in the media are anything to go by then Klopp is plotting move to sign Brighton duo Ben White and Yves Bissouma next month. They have a combined worth of around £90million.

As far as the English center half is concerned, yesterday, we covered a story (via Ian McGarry) claiming that the Reds wanted him in summer and have once again ignited interest to hire his services.

The £50million-rated (The Mail) starlet was arguably the best defender in the Championship on loan for Leeds last season and this term, he has been impressive for Brighton under Graham Potter.

In the absence of senior stars, youngsters like Williams and Phillips have stepped up in the central defense but Liverpool need to add more quality in the winter transfer window.

Bissouma is naturally a central midfielder, who can effectively play in the defensive midfield role as well.

The Premier League champions have ample quality and depth in the midfield with players like Wijnaldum, Jones, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago around but apart from the first two, others have been injured on and off. Not to forget, due to injury crisis, our main DM, Fabinho, has mostly played as a center back in the current campaign.

It must be remembered that Wijnaldum will be out of contract in the summer and therefore, next month, he can agree a pre-contract with any foreign club. Reports (Liverpool Echo) suggest that the Brighton midfielder is targeted by the Reds as a potential replacement for the former Newcastle star.

The Mali international’s current deal with the Seagulls will expire in 2023 and he could cost around £40million (Football London). In your view, should Klopp splash the cash to sign White and Bissouma for Liverpool next month?