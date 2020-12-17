Huge Liverpool move could get January signing done, Klopp likes him – Reports

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League after beating Spurs last night. The Reds have been impressive despite massive injury issues.

As far as the transfers are concerned, if reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are interested in luring Renato Sanches in order to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who will be out of contract next summer.

News – £180,000-a-week star prepared to agree new terms with Liverpool – Journalist

According to Le10Sport, Liverpool are particularly thinking of signing the Portuguese international in the winter transfer window, Klopp likes the profile of the player and he would be the No.1 midfield target should Wijnaldum opt to leave in the middle of the campaign.

The 23-year-old midfielder made his debut for the senior national side when he was just 19 and he was a key member of the Selecao squad that lifted the Euro 2016 trophy in France.

Bayern opted to sign him a few years back but he never settled in Germany and in all fairness, the Bavarians never handed him a fair chance. Last year, he moved to French side Lille, who are not doing well financially.

According to La Voix du Nord, club president, Lopez. could sell players to improve the situation and the departure of Sanches is not excluded if a huge offer arrives in January.

The French news source have mentioned that in the summer window, Lille received a bid worth 70 million euros for their asset from an English side.

As far as this season is concerned, the 22-capped international has been injured on and off and so far, he has made 8 appearances for the French club, who are currently on top of the Ligue 1 table.

Jurgen Klopp has got ample quality and depth in the center of the park and no midfielder has played more under the German boss than Wijnaldum. The Dutch international was impressive against Spurs last night and he really deserves a lucrative new deal.

In your view, is Renato Sanches good enough to replace the former Newcastle star at Anfield?