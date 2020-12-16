£180,000-a-week star prepared to agree new terms with Liverpool – Journalist

Liverpool broke their transfer record and secured the signing of Virgil van Dijk in the winter transfer window of 2018. The Dutchman agreed a contract worth £180,000-a-week to move to Anfield (The Guardian).

Since then, he has been world class and arguably the best central defender in the world. The former Southampton man transformed our backline that conceded the fewest number of goals in the last two league campaigns.

Van Dijk won the PFA Player of the Year prize for his impressive debut season with the Reds and was named the UEFA Player of the Year as well after helping the team win the 6th European Cup.

The Netherlands star did not miss a single league game in our title winning campaign last term. Unfortunately, at the moment, he is out injured but the good news is that he is prepared to agree new terms to commit his long term future with the club.

Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed (Que Golazo podcast) that the Premier League champions are prepared to open talks to sign a new five year deal with the 29-year-old center back, who is happy to put pen to paper as well.

The renowned Italian journalist stated:

“Liverpool want in the new year to open new talks with the agent of Virgil van Dijk to extend his contract,”

“They are so happy with the player, and van Dijk is so happy with Liverpool. So immediately after his injury they were saying, ‘OK you are injured, but you are our leader, so we also want you in the future”.

At the moment, stars like Thiago Alcantara (The Athletic) and Mohamed Salah (The Mail) are earning more than Van Dijk as they take home around £200,000-a-week.

In all fairness, the 34-capped international deserves a bumper pay rise for being consistently world class for us. In your view, should Liverpool make Virgil van Dijk their highest earner at Anfield?