4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool will look to strengthen their position at the top of the table when they face Crystal Palace in the early kick off today.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp should make at least a few changes to the squad that played for full 90 minutes vs Tottenham in the midweek contest.

News – Report – Liverpool could secure signing for £40.7million in winter as clause is too low

In the goal, Alisson Becker had a solid game vs Spurs and he should start vs the Eagles as well.

Joel Matip missed the last contest due to back spasms but he could return to start with Brazilian international Fabinho in the central defense. The likes of Robertson and Alexander-Arndold will likely retain their fullback positions.

In the center of the park, Jones was highly impressive vs the north Londoners but the youngster should not be exhausted and must be rested. In his place, we can expect Naby Keita to return and play with Wijnaldum and skipper Henderson in the midfield.

As far as the attack is concerned, Mane has not scored in a while but a lot of our good moments in the offense come through him. He won the corner that led to our winner against Mourinho’s team. The Senegalese should start with Salah and Firmino, who both found the net in the midweek.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 starting XI vs Crystal Palace: