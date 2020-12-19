Liverpool consider move to sign £30million “skilful’ star – Report

Liverpool are thinking about the future of Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield. The Dutchman will be out of contract next summer and will be free to negotiate his transfer abroad next month.

The former PSV Eindhoven star has been a key member under Jurgen Klopp and in all honesty, he deserves get a new contract. However, if the Reds fail to convince him to stay then they must sign a replacement.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders consider move to sign Yves Bissouma to replace Wijnaldum at the club.

According to ESPN, the PL champions are closely monitoring the Mali international, who could cost around £30million, and Brighton are expecting offers for him in January.

The well-known media outlet have cited stats from Opta and stated that the 24-year-old African star is similar in style of play to the Anfield star and he fits the profile of potential players that Michael Edwards are interested in.

Bissouma, whose current contract will expire 2023, can effectively play in the defensive and central midfield roles and this season, so far, he has scored 1 goal in 12 league appearances for the Seagulls.

His former national team-mate, Mothiba, heavily praised the midfielder previously and stated (The Argus):

“He is a very good midfielder, very skilful and he has confidence. Each and every time he is always looking for the ball and, when he has the ball, he makes the difference. He is very skilful and he is very strong.”

For the senior national side, he has scored 2 goals in 13 appearances thus far. The question is, should Liverpool move to sign him?

It must be remembered that apart from Wijnaldum, we already have players like Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Milner, Ox and Thiago in the center of the park.

If £30million-rated Bissouma does end up moving to Anfield, do you think he has what it takes to start ahead of the above mentioned stars in the midfield?