Serious Liverpool made £20million move, Klopp still aiming to sign player – Report

Liverpool continue to be linked with Nuno Mendes of Sporting CP but the latest reports do not really seem positive for the Premier League leaders.

According to a story covered by O Jogo yesterday, Liverpool made serious approach for the 18-year-old player in the summer transfer window and moved in with a £20million bid to get his signing done.

However, the Lions opted to reject the offer made by the Merseysiders and pointed out that the only way to secure his signature would be to meet the release clause of 45 million euros.

So, the Reds opted to move for Tsimikas instead to reinforce their left back position.

The renowned Portuguese news source have claimed that even after signing the Greek international from Olympiacos, Liverpool are still serious about Nuno Mendes and Klopp is aiming to sign him.

This season, Nuno Mendes has been in top form for the Liga Nos side, who have realized that a 45 million euros clause could be easily met by Liverpool. In such a scenario, they are in advanced talks with the teenager to agree a new deal which will have a clause of 70 million euros.

In 9 league appearances this term, the youngster has helped his team keep 5 clean sheets and they are deservedly on top of the Primeira Liga table.

Liverpool crushed Crystal Palace yesterday to strengthen their position at the top of the Premier League and arguably, their most consistent performer this season has been Andy Robertson.

Fortunately, the Scottish international has remained fit unlike second choice Tsimikas, who has been in and out of the squad due to injury concerns.

Liverpool played the entire last campaign without a natural left back cover for Robbo and utilized Milner whenever required. Do you think that Klopp should move to sign a new left back in the form of Mendes to further reinforce the position?