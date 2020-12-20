From Italy – Liverpool have agreed fee to sign £18million player

The name of Renato Sanches is on the radar of Liverpool lately if reports are to be believed and the update coming from Italy is that we have agreed a fee to hire his services.

Few days back, we covered a report (via Le10Sport) claiming that the Reds are interested in signing the Portuguese international from Lille in order to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

More recently, Tutto Mercato Web have reported that Liverpool have already reached an agreement with the French club to secure the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder.

The well-known Italian news outlet have mentioned that the former Benfica and Bayern Munich player is valued at around 20 million euros at the moment (£18million).

Sanches won major prizes with Benfica and helped his nation win the European Championships in 2016 and then decided to move to the Bundesliga giants. He did win major prizes in Germany as well but unfortunately, as a bench warmer.

Sanches likes to pull strings in the center of the park like Wijnaldum does at Anfield but the Dutchman has been highly consistent in the past few years. The same cannot be said about the Portuguese.

In England, the Seleccao midfielder played for Swansea City on loan but failed to impress as he did not find the net and provided only a single assist in 15 appearances.

On the other hand, Wijnaldum has remained fit but Sanches has been injury prone and he has already missed 12 games in all competitions for Lille this season. Therefore, ideally, we should hold on to the ex Newcastle star.

