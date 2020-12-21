Liverpool could move to sign Portuguese with £36.5million clause – Report

Liverpool are linked with several central defenders and the latest name on their radar is that of David Carmo.

The Mail recently covered a report enlisting a number of defenders on the wanted list of the Reds and the Braga starlet is one of them.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Liga Nos side in January 2020 and is now a regular starter at the club.

His current contract with Braga will expire in 2025 and it has a release clause (The Athletic) of 40 million euros (£36.5million). In the current campaign, so far, he has started 11 games in all competitions and helped his side keep 5 clean sheets.

Liverpool lost star defender Virgil van Dijk to a knee injury back in October and the influential Dutchman is not going to return anytime soon. Same is the case with Joe Gomez, who is out for the long term after suffering a knee injury.

In such a scenario, the search is on at Anfield to improve the central defense. Carmo is 6 ft 5, has impressive positional awareness and composure in possession. That is why the Portuguese player is being compared to Van Dijk (Goal).

Since our record signing got injured, Liverpool have conceded just 6 goals in 9 Premier League fixtures. On the other hand, they only conceded 3 goals in the group stages of the Champions League.

The likes of Fabinho, Matip, Williams and Phillips have put in solid performances at the back whenever needed under Jurgen Klopp and we find ourselves on top of the table.

So, do you think the Reds desperately need to sign a center back next month?