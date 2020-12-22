How Liverpool could line up with Thiago returning soon

Liverpool completed the marquee signing of Thiago Alcantara in the summer transfer window but the Spaniard has mainly been on the treatment table since completing his move.

So far, the former Bayern Munich star has made two appearances for the Anfield club and featured for just 135 minutes.

News – Club believe Liverpool will finally bid to sign £18.4million star next month – Report

The La Roja star suffered a major knee injury in the Merseyside Derby in October and that has kept him out of the squad up till now.

The good news is that Klopp has recently confirmed that Thiago is returning to full fitness and we could see him in action again in the new year. The question is, how would the PL champions line up with the 29-year-old returning soon.

In the absence of Thiago, the likes of Henderson, Jones and Wijnaldum have mainly started in the center of the park. Keita has been in and out due to injury concerns, Milner is out at the moment, Ox has recently returned and Fabinho is being deployed in the central defense.

The Reds were highly impressive in the last league game vs Palace but we found it hard to break the buses parked by Spurs, Fulham and Brighton and for such contests, we lured the La Roja star from Bayern.

Wijnaldum has remained fit at all times under Klopp and Henderson is the leader of the side and in all fairness, the duo are irreplaceable in the midfield at the moment. We can expect Thiago to line up with them when he returns.

The ex Barca midfielder likes to play in the No.6 role and with him returning, Henderson may move in a more advanced midfield role. Here is how Liverpool could line up with Thiago: