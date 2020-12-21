Club believe Liverpool will finally bid to sign £18.4million star next month – Report

In the summer, Liverpool identified Ozan Kabak as a replacement for Croatian star Dejan Lovren (The Mail). However, the Turkish international stayed put with Schalke.

Little did Klopp know that he will be without his first and second choice center backs, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, weeks into the new season.

So, Kabak is in the focus again and if the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then the German side believe that the PL champions will finally bid to sign the 20-year-old.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Bundesliga club believe Liverpool will make an offer to sign the former Galatasaray defender next month.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that should Liverpool move in, Schalke will ask for Divock Origi in a swap deal.

The Belgian striker scored some vital goals for us in the 2018-19 season, especially in the Champions League. On the other hand, last season, he played as a super sub as well.

However, now, the likes of Jota and Minamino are ahead of the 25-year-old in the pecking order and he needs to leave the Reds to play regular first team football. This season, he has only started 4 games so far and made just 7 appearances.

Schalke are rock bottom in the German Bundesliga, they have not won a single game in the current league campaign and have only netted 8 goals. So, they definitely need a striker, we do need a center back and we do not really need Origi, therefore, a swap deal should be considered.

Kabak has not been able to perform well this term in an average team. Even Van Dijk won just 1 of his last 8 league games with the Saints before moving to Anfield. If Michael Edwards is after the Turkish star then he must have attributes that can improve our back-line.

The 6-capped international still has a long term contract with the German side (until 2024) but they are prepared to let him leave (Calcio Mercato) for just 20 million euros (£18.4million). We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the next few weeks.